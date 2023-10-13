Tommy Paul 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Odds
Tommy Paul has a match versus Mackenzie McDonald coming up next in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships round of 16. Paul's odds are the fifth-best in the field at +900 to win this event at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.
Paul at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul's Next Match
Paul will meet McDonald in the round of 16 on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 PM ET, after beating Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 32.
Paul Stats
- Paul beat Altmaier 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 32.
- Paul is 42-25 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
- Paul is 31-15 on hard courts over the past year.
- In his 67 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 26.8 games.
- On hard courts, Paul has played 46 matches over the past year, and 26.3 games per match.
- Over the past year, Paul has been victorious in 26.0% of his return games and 79.8% of his service games.
- Paul has won 26.8% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 80.6% of his service games during that timeframe.
