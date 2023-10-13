Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Stonewall County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Stonewall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Patton Springs High School at Aspermont High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Aspermont, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

