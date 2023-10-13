Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Caney Creek High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Willis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter High School at La Porte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Splendora High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Corinth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
