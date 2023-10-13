Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jefferson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Neches-Groves High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plainview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
