High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Travis County
  • Williamson County
  • Starr County
  • Comanche County
  • El Paso County
  • Bexar County
  • Dallas County
  • Newton County
  • Brazos County

    • Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tatum High School at White Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: White Oak, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville Christian High School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.