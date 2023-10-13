Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Ellis County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Waxahachie High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Life High School Waxahachie
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
