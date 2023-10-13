Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Denton County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Denton High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Braswell High School at Denton Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Krum High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.