If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Brazoria County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Alvin High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson High School - Pearland at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Manvel High School at Foster High School