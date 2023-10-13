Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Bell County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Connally High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville Connolly at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Florence, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Granbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Hutto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorndale High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
