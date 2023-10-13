Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Andrews County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Andrews County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Andrews County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Estacado High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.