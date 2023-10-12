AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Week 7 of the 2023 college football season features six games involving AAC teams. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking Charlotte +3.5 against Navy as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Navy vs. Charlotte matchup.
Best Week 7 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 6.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: UAB +9.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 0.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Memphis +4.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 0.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 AAC Total Bets
Over 43.5 - Navy vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 53.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 59.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Total: 52.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 67.5 - UAB vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 63.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Memphis
|4-1 (1-0 AAC)
|36.6 / 21.4
|439.0 / 362.8
|Tulane
|4-1 (1-0 AAC)
|29.8 / 17.4
|389.6 / 319.8
|SMU
|3-2 (1-0 AAC)
|33.8 / 18.4
|433.8 / 315.6
|Florida Atlantic
|2-3 (1-0 AAC)
|20.6 / 25.0
|340.4 / 393.6
|UTSA
|2-3 (1-0 AAC)
|25.2 / 29.2
|392.6 / 414.4
|South Florida
|3-3 (2-1 AAC)
|31.0 / 32.8
|441.5 / 433.0
|Rice
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|32.7 / 30.3
|395.7 / 397.8
|Tulsa
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|26.0 / 29.3
|386.2 / 399.3
|UAB
|2-4 (1-1 AAC)
|31.8 / 35.8
|449.8 / 439.8
|Navy
|2-3 (1-2 AAC)
|21.6 / 27.6
|349.0 / 397.4
|North Texas
|2-3 (0-1 AAC)
|33.8 / 39.8
|467.6 / 481.6
|Charlotte
|1-4 (0-1 AAC)
|18.4 / 27.6
|311.2 / 404.8
|East Carolina
|1-4 (0-1 AAC)
|21.0 / 25.6
|300.2 / 328.6
|Temple
|2-4 (0-2 AAC)
|23.2 / 34.0
|386.2 / 423.7
