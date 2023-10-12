Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Travis County, Texas this week.

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bryan High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vandegrift High School at Round Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX Conference: 6A - Region 25

6A - Region 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Bowie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12

7:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Connally High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville Connolly at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 13

7:20 PM CT on October 13 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LC Anderson High School at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas School For The Deaf at Prince of Peace Christian School