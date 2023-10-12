On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW to watch as the Stars and the Blues square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the NHL.

Blues Key Players