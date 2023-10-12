Based on our computer projections, the SMU Mustangs will take down the East Carolina Pirates when the two teams play at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Thursday, October 12, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

SMU vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (49.5) SMU 30, East Carolina 18

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 11.5-point favorites or more, SMU has an ATS record of 1-1.

No Mustangs game has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 13.1 fewer than the average total in this season's SMU contests.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Pirates have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

In thePirates' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total in East Carolina games this year is 1.0 fewer point than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Mustangs vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.8 18.4 47.0 10.0 14.0 31.0 East Carolina 21.0 25.6 28.5 15.5 16.0 32.3

