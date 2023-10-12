The MLB Playoff outings in a Thursday lineup sure to please include the Atlanta Braves playing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) play host to the Atlanta Braves (104-58)

The Braves will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -151 +128 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 76 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 107 RBI)

