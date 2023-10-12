A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) take on the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Houston matchup.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-2.5) 52.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Houston vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Houston has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

West Virginia has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

