The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

West Virginia is totaling 347.4 yards per game offensively this year (100th in the FBS), and is surrendering 335.4 yards per game (36th) on the defensive side of the ball. Houston is posting 27.4 points per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.8 points per game (99th-ranked) on defense.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Houston vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Houston West Virginia 414.0 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (119th) 405.8 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (23rd) 133.0 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (31st) 281.0 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (123rd) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 1,347 passing yards (269.4 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 163 yards (32.6 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 41 carries for 218 yards, or 43.6 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Sam Brown paces his team with 518 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has racked up 292 receiving yards (58.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 24 receptions (on 42 targets) have netted him 261 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 544 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season. He's also run for 185 yards (37.0 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 348 rushing yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 10 receptions for 239 yards (47.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has put together a 166-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Devin Carter has compiled nine receptions for 141 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game.

