If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Harris County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Spring Woods High School at Stratford High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Cinco Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northbrook High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Cypress Springs High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert E Lee High School at Kingwood Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 12
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mayde Creek High School at James E Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Cypress Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 15
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at Chester High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Chester, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood High School at Summer Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Cypress Park

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ross Sterling High School at Crosby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park High School at Santa Fe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Santa Fe, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Memorial High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 17
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter High School at La Porte High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton Ranch High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hargrave High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 21
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bridgeland High School at Cypress Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 14
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

