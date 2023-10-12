If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Harris County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Spring Woods High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12

6:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northbrook High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12

6:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Cypress Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 12

6:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert E Lee High School at Kingwood Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 12

7:15 PM CT on October 12 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mayde Creek High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at Chester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chester, TX

Chester, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood High School at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Cypress Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ross Sterling High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park High School at Santa Fe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Santa Fe, TX

Santa Fe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Memorial High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter High School at La Porte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton Ranch High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13

7:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Splendora High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX Conference: 4A - District 21

4A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bridgeland High School at Cypress Ranch High School