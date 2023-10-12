Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Fort Bend County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Friendswood High School at Terry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Rosenberg, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Rosenberg, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Sugar Land, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 20

How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 12

Location: Katy, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brenham High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Rosenberg, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Conference: 6A - Region 20

How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Navasota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: San Marcos, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

Location: Plainview, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Travis High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14

Location: Sugar Land, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Foster High School