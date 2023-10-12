Oklahoma, Texas, Week 7 Big 12 Football Power Rankings
Entering Week 7 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big 12 measures up to the competition.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win Big 12: +200
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: W 34-30 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
2. Texas
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 11-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: -130
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
- Last Game: L 34-30 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
3. West Virginia
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs TCU
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win Big 12: +6600
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: W 39-14 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. TCU
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: L 27-14 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Kansas
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: W 51-22 vs UCF
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. BYU
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +8000
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: W 35-27 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Kansas State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big 12: +900
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th
- Last Game: L 29-21 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big 12: +12500
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
- Last Game: L 35-27 vs BYU
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Iowa State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Iowa State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +15000
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: W 27-14 vs TCU
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Houston
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: L 49-28 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Baylor
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +5000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: L 39-14 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
13. UCF
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: L 51-22 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
14. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +6600
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: W 29-21 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
