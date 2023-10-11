The UTEP Miners (1-5) and the Florida International Panthers (3-3) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Florida International matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Miami, Florida

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 44.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends

UTEP has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Florida International has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

