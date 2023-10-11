Player prop betting options for Kyle Schwarber, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, starting at 5:07 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9) for his 33rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 on the season.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line on the season.

Turner brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 73 stolen bases.

He's slashing .337/.416/.596 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 139 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 so far this season.

Olson brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

