The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks square off at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Tune in to TNT and Max to see the Bruins and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.
  • Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.
  • The 62 power-play goals the Bruins scored last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).
  • The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 -
Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Blackhawks allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.
  • Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
  • With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks had the NHL's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6%
Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6%
Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 -
Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4%
Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

