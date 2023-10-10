On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 64.8% of his 88 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

