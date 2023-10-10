On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.

Heim is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 132 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 132), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 14 contests.

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings