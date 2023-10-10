The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers on top 2-0.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 95 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

He has homered in 25.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (56 of 123), with more than one RBI 23 times (18.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 65 of 123 games this year, and more than once 24 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings