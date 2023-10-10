The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers ahead 2-0.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .261 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 97 of 152 games this season (63.8%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (20.4%).

He has homered in 36 games this year (23.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 65 games this season (42.8%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.7% of his games this season (77 of 152), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (17.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings