Peyton Hendershot did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hendershot's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: CeeDee Lamb (DNP/nir - rest): 23 Rec; 309 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Hendershot 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 3 2 0 3.0

Hendershot Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 1 3 0

