The October 8 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) and Dallas Cowboys (3-1) features a standoff at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 4 Games Played 4 71.3% Completion % 72.3% 908 (227) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,019 (254.8) 4 Touchdowns 5 1 Interceptions 0 43 (10.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 24 (6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers' defense has been producing, as it ranks third in the league with 14.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks fifth with 1,137 total yards allowed (284.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco's defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 873 passing yards allowed (218.3 per game) and eighth with four passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the 49ers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks third in the league with 264 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks seventh with two rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, San Francisco ranks 20th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 23rd at 66.7%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Cowboys square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers have been clicking on defense, with 14.5 points allowed per game (third in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco's defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 873 passing yards allowed (218.3 per game) and eighth with four passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the 49ers are top-10 this season, ranking third in the NFL with 264 total rushing yards allowed (66 allowed per game). They also rank seventh in rushing TDs allowed (two).

On defense, San Francisco ranks 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 66.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 20th (41.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.