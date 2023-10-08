Cowboys vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are favored by 3.5 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. A point total of 45 has been set for this matchup.
As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, check out their recent betting insights and trends. As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the 49ers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Dallas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-3.5)
|45
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-3.5)
|45
|-186
|+156
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Dallas vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Dallas is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Two Dallas games (of four) have hit the over this year.
- San Francisco is 3-0-1 ATS this season.
- The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.
- In San Francisco's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
