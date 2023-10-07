The No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 71.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Arizona matchup.

USC vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

USC vs. Arizona Betting Trends

USC has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 21.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Arizona has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

USC & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

USC To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250

