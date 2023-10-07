Troy Merritt is in sixth place, with a score of -11, after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a wager on Troy Merritt at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1800 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Merritt has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Merritt has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Merritt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Merritt will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -7 262 0 10 1 3 $954,733

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 11th.

Merritt has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Merritt played this event was in 2020, and he failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

The average course Merritt has played i the last year (7,274 yards) is 187 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Merritt was better than 78% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Merritt recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Merritt recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Merritt's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

At that last outing, Merritt had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Merritt ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Merritt bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Merritt's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

