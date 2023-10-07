The 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 7 will see the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) host the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns are favored by 5.5 points in the contest. The contest's point total is set at 60.5.

Texas owns the 30th-ranked offense this season (36 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 12th-best with just 12.8 points allowed per game. Oklahoma has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks third-best in points per game (47.4) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (10.8).

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -5.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Texas Recent Performance

On offense, the Longhorns have compiled 493.3 total yards over their last three games (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 305.3 total yards on defense during that time frame (54th-ranked).

While the Longhorns rank 46th in points per game over the last three contests (36.3), they rank ninth-best on the defensive side of the ball (10 points allowed per game) over that three-game period.

Offensively, Texas has put up 261.3 passing yards per game over its last three games (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 192.3 passing yards on defense over that stretch (90th-ranked).

While the Longhorns rank 23rd-best in rushing offense over the last three games (232 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective defensively with 113 rushing yards allowed per game (72nd-ranked).

The Longhorns have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Texas has not hit the over.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In Texas' five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Texas has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Texas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,358 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 25 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 596 yards on 85 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught five passes for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 158 yards (31.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 26 catches for 345 yards (69 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 321 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 13 grabs have yielded 278 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Burke has racked up 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up four TFL and 14 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 25 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions.

Jerrin Thompson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up six tackles and two passes defended.

