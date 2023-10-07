SFA vs. Utah Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks should win their matchup versus the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
SFA vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-15.8)
|64.9
|SFA 40, Utah Tech 25
Week 6 UAC Predictions
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks went 3-6-0 ATS last season.
- 'Jacks games went over the point total six out of nine times last season.
Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)
'Jacks vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Utah Tech
|23.4
|48.4
|13.0
|43.0
|26.0
|49.8
|SFA
|37.0
|22.8
|38.0
|19.7
|35.5
|27.5
