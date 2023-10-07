Rice vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Rice Owls (3-2) square off against the UConn Huskies (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
Rice vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Rice vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-9.5)
|47.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rice (-9.5)
|47.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Rice vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Rice has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- UConn has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
