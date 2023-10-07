The UConn Huskies (0-5) visit the Rice Owls (3-2) at Rice Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

With 413.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS, Rice has had to rely on its 78th-ranked offense (380 yards per contest) to keep them in games. UConn has lots of room to improve, as it ranks seventh-worst in points per game (17) this season and 23rd-worst in points surrendered per game (31.6).

Rice vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. UConn Key Statistics

Rice UConn 380 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.6 (112th) 413.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372 (78th) 73 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (91st) 307 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.6 (111th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 5 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (121st)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 1,469 passing yards for Rice, completing 62.4% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 34 times for 138 yards (27.6 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 218 receiving yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 76 yards (15.2 per game).

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker's 11 catches are good enough for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has compiled 755 yards on 57.4% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Victor Rosa is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 310 yards, or 62 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

DeVontae Houston has run for 161 yards across 34 carries.

Brett Buckman's 261 receiving yards (52.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has caught 20 passes and compiled 191 receiving yards (38.2 per game).

Justin Joly's 16 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 179 yards (35.8 ypg).

