The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

With 40.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has been forced to lean on their 90th-ranked offense (19.2 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Mississippi Valley State has been struggling offensively, ranking second-worst in the FCS with 9.5 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 33.8 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Panther Vision Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Mississippi Valley State 360.4 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 93 (128th) 457 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (1st) 164 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 35.8 (127th) 196.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 57.3 (127th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 927 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 55.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has 362 rushing yards on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 49 times for 186 yards (37.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 11 catches for 247 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Trejon Spiller has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 221 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahquan Bloomfield has been the target of 13 passes and compiled seven catches for 134 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has recored 157 passing yards, or 39.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.2% of his passes.

Jared Wilson has run the ball 18 times for 100 yards.

Jakobe Thomas has compiled 33 yards on one carries.

Kerrick Ross' 59 receiving yards (14.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on 11 targets.

Malik Antwine has put together a 44-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Cobie Bates has racked up 34 reciving yards (8.5 ypg) this season.

