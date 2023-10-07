Looking at the schools in the Patriot League, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

3-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 38-28 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 56-22 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Princeton

@ Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 28-24 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Colgate

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

1-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-2 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 28-24 vs Fordham

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

1-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 56-22 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 49-7 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

