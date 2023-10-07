North Texas vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Navy Midshipmen (1-3) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Mean Green will attempt to pull off an upset as 6-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Navy vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
North Texas vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Navy Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Navy (-6)
|59.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Navy (-5.5)
|60.5
|-230
|+188
North Texas vs. Navy Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.
- Navy has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
