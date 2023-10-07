Leody Taveras -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .268.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (93 of 145), with multiple hits 38 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (9.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 44 games this year (30.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .285 AVG .253 .333 OBP .296 .456 SLG .392 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings