On Saturday, Jonah Heim (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the ALDS.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.

Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 in his last games.

In 66.2% of his games this season (86 of 130), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 48 of 130 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .259 .323 OBP .316 .500 SLG .384 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings