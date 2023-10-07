The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in a Southland clash.

Incarnate Word has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in total offense (493.3 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (251.0 yards allowed per game). SE Louisiana ranks 96th in the FCS with 17.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 101st with 34.2 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Incarnate Word vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Incarnate Word SE Louisiana 493.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.6 (56th) 251.0 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.2 (121st) 173.0 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.2 (109th) 320.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.4 (35th) 1 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,066 yards (266.5 ypg) to lead Incarnate Word, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 99 rushing yards on 18 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Timothy Carter has 157 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

Tre Siggers has collected 151 yards on 31 attempts, scoring two times.

Brandon Porter's 376 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 23 catches and two touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put up a 253-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 18 targets.

Marquez Perez's 11 grabs have turned into 196 yards and one touchdown.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer leads SE Louisiana with 759 yards on 64-of-105 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Harlan Dixon's team-high 186 rushing yards have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 179 receiving yards (35.8 per game) on 18 catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has piled up 118 yards (on 29 carries).

Darius Lewis has hauled in 278 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Da'Shun Hugley's seven targets have resulted in six receptions for 136 yards.

