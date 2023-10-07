The Nicholls State Colonels (1-3) and the Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium in a clash of Southland opponents.

Nicholls State is totaling 296 yards per game offensively this season (100th in the FCS), and is surrendering 414 yards per game (100th) on the other side of the ball. Houston Christian is posting 29.6 points per game on offense this season (39th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31.6 points per contest (86th-ranked) on defense.

For more about this contest, read on.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Houston Christian Nicholls State 364.8 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (110th) 382.4 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (63rd) 157.6 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (101st) 207.2 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (69th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 1,004 yards on 68-of-125 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Darryle Evans is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 305 yards, or 61 per game.

Champ Dozier has racked up 294 yards on 57 carries with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' 337 receiving yards (67.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 21 targets with four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has eight receptions (on five targets) for a total of 171 yards (34.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrion Sherfield's 13 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 138 yards (27.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 766 passing yards for Nicholls State, completing 57% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has 271 rushing yards on 66 carries.

Jaylon Spears has piled up 113 yards on 27 carries, scoring two times.

Neno Lemay's team-high 244 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Terry Matthews has put together a 127-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Tyren Montgomery has a total of 119 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

