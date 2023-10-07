Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hokies will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 23.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup.
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-23.5)
|53.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-24)
|52.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida State has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Florida State & Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
|To Win the ACC
|-155
|Bet $155 to win $100
|Virginia Tech
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.