Big 12 rivals meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) visit the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 1.5 points. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 44th in the FBS with 33.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 68th in points allowed (375.8 points allowed per contest). With 413.0 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 55th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, surrendering 394.6 total yards per game.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas Tech vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -1.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Baylor Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bears are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 400.7 yards per game (-18-worst in college football) and conceding 385.0 (24th-worst).

The Bears are scoring 24.0 points per game in their past three games (-21-worst in college football), and allowing 26.7 per game (fifth-worst).

In terms of passing yards during the past three games, Baylor is 102nd in the nation (239.7 per game), and 104th in that category defensively (200.7 conceded per game).

The Bears are accumulating 161.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (107th in college football), and allowing 184.3 per game (-58-worst).

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Baylor hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Baylor has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

This season, Baylor has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has recored 647 passing yards, or 129.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.5% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Richard Reese, has carried the ball 45 times for 225 yards (45.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dominic Richardson has piled up 197 yards (on 46 attempts).

Monaray Baldwin's 278 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 23 targets with one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 14 passes and compiled 228 receiving yards (45.6 per game).

Hal Presley's 23 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 198 yards.

Byron Vaughns has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Matt Jones, Baylor's leading tackler, has 32 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kyler Jordan has a team-leading one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.

