The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 60th in the FBS with 404.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 74th in total defense (375.8 yards allowed per contest). With 413.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Baylor ranks 55th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, giving up 394.6 total yards per game.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Baylor Texas Tech 413.0 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.8 (60th) 394.6 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.8 (79th) 142.4 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.4 (47th) 270.6 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.4 (75th) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 647 yards on 48-of-97 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Richard Reese is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 225 yards, or 45.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Dominic Richardson has piled up 46 carries and totaled 197 yards.

Monaray Baldwin paces his squad with 278 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 14 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 228 yards (45.6 yards per game) this year.

Hal Presley's 23 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 198 yards.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough leads Texas Tech with 746 yards (149.2 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 149 rushing yards on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has 518 rushing yards on 83 carries with three touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Myles Price has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 181 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 178 yards, an average of 35.6 yards per contest.

