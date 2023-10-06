Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Throckmorton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Throckmorton County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Throckmorton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rule High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
