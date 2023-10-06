Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parmer County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Parmer County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Parmer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Stratford High School - Stratford at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Farwell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bovina High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ralls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
