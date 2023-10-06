Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Oldham County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Oldham County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Boys Ranch High School at Vega High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Vega, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

