Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nolan County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Nolan County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Roscoe High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
